Gangster's Daring Escape Sparks Suspense in Jammu, Hunt Intensifies

Authorities have detained at least five individuals for questioning in the ongoing search for a gangster who remains at large after a dramatic escape from a juvenile home in Jammu. The suspect, Karajeet Singh, alias Gugga, managed to flee along with two Pakistani inmates, raising alarm across the region.

Both Pakistani nationals were swiftly apprehended near Ambala railway station in Haryana on Tuesday, just 20 hours post-incident. However, Singh, believed to be the mastermind behind the escape, remains elusive despite efforts by special teams conducting raids within and beyond Jammu.

The incident, involving an attack on police personnel and gunfire, has sparked public concern, amplified by a circulating video on social media. Authorities revealed Singh's mother is also missing, suspected to be with him. Six police officials face suspension due to alleged negligence, and legal steps are underway, including FIR registrations under multiple serious charges.

