Left Menu

Gangster's Daring Escape Sparks Suspense in Jammu, Hunt Intensifies

The search intensifies for escaped gangster Karajeet Singh, alias Gugga, who fled from a Jammu juvenile home, attacking police. Singh remains at large, suspected of masterminding the escape with Pakistani inmates. Authorities seek Singh's arrest as social media buzzes with video evidence, causing public concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:37 IST
Gangster's Daring Escape Sparks Suspense in Jammu, Hunt Intensifies
Gangster
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have detained at least five individuals for questioning in the ongoing search for a gangster who remains at large after a dramatic escape from a juvenile home in Jammu. The suspect, Karajeet Singh, alias Gugga, managed to flee along with two Pakistani inmates, raising alarm across the region.

Both Pakistani nationals were swiftly apprehended near Ambala railway station in Haryana on Tuesday, just 20 hours post-incident. However, Singh, believed to be the mastermind behind the escape, remains elusive despite efforts by special teams conducting raids within and beyond Jammu.

The incident, involving an attack on police personnel and gunfire, has sparked public concern, amplified by a circulating video on social media. Authorities revealed Singh's mother is also missing, suspected to be with him. Six police officials face suspension due to alleged negligence, and legal steps are underway, including FIR registrations under multiple serious charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Bold Plan: New Deportation Hubs in Africa

Europe's Bold Plan: New Deportation Hubs in Africa

 Greece
2
Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Ambitious Goal: Empowering Lakhpati Didis

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Ambitious Goal: Empowering Lakhpati Didis

 India
3
Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

 Global
4
Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026