Progress in Peace Talks: A New Hope for Ukraine-Russia Relations

The second day of U.S.-mediated peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Geneva was marked by substantial progress, according to Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary, Rustem Umerov.

Umerov informed journalists on Wednesday that discussions were both intensive and substantive, indicating a positive direction for the talks.

A number of key issues were clarified, and Umerov emphasized that Ukraine's ultimate goal is to achieve a just and sustainable peace.

