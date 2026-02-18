Left Menu

Progress in Peace Talks: A New Hope for Ukraine-Russia Relations

The second day of U.S.-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Geneva yielded significant progress, according to Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary, Rustem Umerov. Discussions were described as intensive, with clarified issues aiming towards a just and sustainable peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:12 IST
Progress in Peace Talks: A New Hope for Ukraine-Russia Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The second day of U.S.-mediated peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Geneva was marked by substantial progress, according to Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary, Rustem Umerov.

Umerov informed journalists on Wednesday that discussions were both intensive and substantive, indicating a positive direction for the talks.

A number of key issues were clarified, and Umerov emphasized that Ukraine's ultimate goal is to achieve a just and sustainable peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Bold Plan: New Deportation Hubs in Africa

Europe's Bold Plan: New Deportation Hubs in Africa

 Greece
2
Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Ambitious Goal: Empowering Lakhpati Didis

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Ambitious Goal: Empowering Lakhpati Didis

 India
3
Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

 Global
4
Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026