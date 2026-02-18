Chartered Accountant Arrested for Wife's Murder in Gurugram

A chartered accountant has been detained by police in connection to the brutal murder of his pregnant wife in Gurugram. Anshul Dhawan, 31, is accused of killing his wife Mehak, 27, by slitting her throat with scissors and initially trying to pass it off as an attempted robbery.

The incident came to light when police received a call about a supposed robbery and abduction. Authorities discovered Mehak's body with injuries to her neck near a dry canal. Anshul's version of events was deemed inconsistent by investigators, leading to his arrest and subsequent confession.

Family members, suspecting foul play, have demanded justice. Mehak's sister, Shruti, voiced concerns about Anshul's behavior and insisted on a strict punishment for the accused. The investigation continues as the family fights for justice for the slain woman.

