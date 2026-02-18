Radicalisation Arrest: NIA Nabs Elusive PFI Member at Cochin Airport
The NIA arrested Moideenkutty P, a key member of the banned Popular Front of India, at Cochin Airport upon his arrival from the UAE. Accused of promoting violent jihad and radicalisation, he had been in hiding for three years. The investigation uncovered PFI's conspiracy to train youths for terrorism.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully apprehended Moideenkutty P, a significant figure in the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), at Cochin International Airport. This arrest marks the end of his three-year evasion since he was accused of promoting radicalisation and violent jihad.
Moideenkutty, originally from Kerala's Malappuram district, had been on the run following the registration of a case in September 2022. The charges involved creating communal tensions by radicalising youth. The NIA had previously raided his home and seized incriminating documents that linked him to unlawful activities.
The investigation revealed an elaborate plot by PFI to dismantle the state's order by 2047 through trained armed youth. The group, known for forming various sects including arms training units, allegedly used their infrastructure to disguise arms training as physical education. Moideenkutty's arrest is a significant development in this ongoing investigation.
