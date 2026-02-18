Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: AAP Sarpanch Fatally Shot at Wedding

An AAP sarpanch attending a wedding in Tarn Taran, Punjab, was shot dead by unknown assailants. The incident follows the shooting of another AAP leader a month earlier. The attackers fired from close range, wounding the sarpanch's cousin. Police are investigating, linking it to the ongoing anti-gangster efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes: AAP Sarpanch Fatally Shot at Wedding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch was fatally shot by unidentified assailants during a wedding in Tarn Taran district, Punjab, authorities reported on Wednesday. This tragic event marks the second similar occurrence in as many months, following a previous attack on another AAP leader.

Harpinder Singh, the sarpanch of Thathian Mehta village, was targeted by three armed men who attacked him at close range while he attended the event. The assailants made their move when Singh was at a marriage palace, leveraging the element of surprise.

In the aftermath, police discovered an AK-47 rifle was used, retrieving two empty cartridges from the scene. While Singh died instantly, his cousin, who attempted to pursue the attackers, was gravely injured and is currently hospitalized. In response, authorities have mobilized teams to apprehend those responsible, as the region's anti-gangster initiative intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

