Tragic Shooting Incident in Northeast Delhi: Investigation Underway
A 35-year-old man, Mohammed Umar Din, was shot dead in Nand Nagri, northeast Delhi. Police have begun an investigation, registered a case, and deployed multiple teams to identify the shooter. A forensic team has collected evidence, and the victim was declared dead upon arrival at GTB Hospital.
A 35-year-old man was tragically shot dead in Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police confirmed on Tuesday. The shooting was reported in the evening, and the victim, Mohammed Umar Din, was already taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital by his family, where he was declared dead on arrival, according to hospital officials.
Law enforcement authorities have registered a case under applicable penal codes and initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. Forensic experts have combed the crime scene for evidence to reconstruct the events leading to the shooting, as police efforts intensify to solve the case.
Multiple police teams have been assigned to track down and apprehend the responsible individual as quickly as possible. The priority is to bring the perpetrator to justice promptly, officials emphasized, urging witnesses to come forward with any information that could aid the investigation.
