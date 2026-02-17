Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Incident in Northeast Delhi: Investigation Underway

A 35-year-old man, Mohammed Umar Din, was shot dead in Nand Nagri, northeast Delhi. Police have begun an investigation, registered a case, and deployed multiple teams to identify the shooter. A forensic team has collected evidence, and the victim was declared dead upon arrival at GTB Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:11 IST
Tragic Shooting Incident in Northeast Delhi: Investigation Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was tragically shot dead in Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police confirmed on Tuesday. The shooting was reported in the evening, and the victim, Mohammed Umar Din, was already taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital by his family, where he was declared dead on arrival, according to hospital officials.

Law enforcement authorities have registered a case under applicable penal codes and initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. Forensic experts have combed the crime scene for evidence to reconstruct the events leading to the shooting, as police efforts intensify to solve the case.

Multiple police teams have been assigned to track down and apprehend the responsible individual as quickly as possible. The priority is to bring the perpetrator to justice promptly, officials emphasized, urging witnesses to come forward with any information that could aid the investigation.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

 India
2
Starlink Disconnection: No Setback for Russian Drone Operations

Starlink Disconnection: No Setback for Russian Drone Operations

 Global
3
Federal Indictment Exposes Doping Conspiracy Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Federal Indictment Exposes Doping Conspiracy Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

 Global
4
Erdogan Criticizes Israel's Somaliland Move: A Geopolitical Impasse

Erdogan Criticizes Israel's Somaliland Move: A Geopolitical Impasse

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026