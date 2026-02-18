Supreme Court Overrules NGT's Demolition Order for Odisha Women's SHG Building

The Supreme Court has overturned a National Green Tribunal order mandating the demolition of a women's self-help group building in Puri, Odisha. The tribunal had claimed the structure was built on a waterbody.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, heard the appeal from the Gopinathpur Gram Panchayat Samiti, which challenged the earlier ruling of the Orissa High Court. CJI Kant noted that the building was constructed under the state government's Mission Shakti scheme aimed at empowering women.

The court questioned the feasibility of the NGT's order, highlighting the importance of providing basic amenities. They clarified that the stream in question was wrongly labeled as a waterbody, underscoring the constitutional goal to support rural women's self-employment. Ultimately, the Supreme Court decided there was no justification for demolishing the structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)