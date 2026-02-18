Left Menu

Supreme Court Moves to Streamline State Bar Council Election Petitions

The Supreme Court has directed its registry to halt listing petitions related to state bar council elections, directing grievances to a committee led by ex-Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia. This effort aims to ensure fair and timely elections amid numerous filed petitions challenging election processes.

The Supreme Court has taken decisive action to streamline the handling of petitions related to state bar council elections. On Wednesday, it instructed its registry not to list any new petitions, instead directing aggrieved parties to approach a specially appointed committee.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant established the 'High-Powered Election Supervisory Committee', chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, to oversee the election process. This move aims to promote transparency and fairness, as elections will be conducted under the supervision of retired high court judges by a set deadline of January 31, 2026.

The court's decision comes in light of numerous petitions challenging aspects of the election process, including alleged malpractices. In addition to streamlining petition handling, the bench mandated non-negotiable 30% representation for women in state bar councils and endorsed initiatives for increased participation of specially-abled lawyers.

