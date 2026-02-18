EU Explores Support for New Gaza Administration

The European Union is assessing potential support for a newly formed committee focused on taking over Gaza's civil administration. According to a document by the bloc's diplomatic arm, the EU seeks to engage with the region's transitional governance mechanisms.

The EU External Action Service circulated a document on Tuesday, indicating possible backing for the National Committee now overseeing Gaza's administration. This comes as European foreign ministers prepare to discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza during their meeting in Brussels on February 23.

Despite opting not to join the U.S.-led Board of Peace, the EU emphasizes its commitment to the Peace Plan's success. European Commissioner Dubravka Suica will attend the Board's meeting as an observer, while the EU police support mission will aid the International Stabilisation Force by enhancing Palestinian civil police capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)