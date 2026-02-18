Turkish Foreign Minister Calls for Peace Efforts at Board of Peace Meeting

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to attend the inaugural 'Board of Peace' meeting in Washington, representing Turkey in place of President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

In discussions, Fidan will emphasize Turkey's commitment to resolving issues related to Palestine and urge Israel to cease actions that obstruct aid to Gaza. His agenda includes addressing Israel's ceasefire violations.

Fidan plans to discuss Turkey's readiness to aid in Gaza's reconstruction and stress urgency in addressing illegal settlement activities in the West Bank. President Erdogan expressed hopes for achieving lasting stability and peace at the meeting.

