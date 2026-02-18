Left Menu

Turkish Foreign Minister Calls for Peace Efforts at Board of Peace Meeting

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to represent Turkey at the inaugural meeting of President Trump's 'Board of Peace' in Washington. Fidan will advocate for resolving the Palestinian issue, call for the cessation of Israeli ceasefire violations, and emphasize support for Gaza's reconstruction.

Hakan Fidan
  Country:
  Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to attend the inaugural 'Board of Peace' meeting in Washington, representing Turkey in place of President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

In discussions, Fidan will emphasize Turkey's commitment to resolving issues related to Palestine and urge Israel to cease actions that obstruct aid to Gaza. His agenda includes addressing Israel's ceasefire violations.

Fidan plans to discuss Turkey's readiness to aid in Gaza's reconstruction and stress urgency in addressing illegal settlement activities in the West Bank. President Erdogan expressed hopes for achieving lasting stability and peace at the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

