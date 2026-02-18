Left Menu

Ukraine's Stand: Boycotting the Paralympics Over Russian and Belarusian Involvement

Ukraine will boycott the Milano Cortina Paralympics in response to the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes under their national flags. Ukrainian Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi condemned the decision, urging other countries to follow suit as a protest against Russia's propaganda and invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:30 IST
Ukraine's Stand: Boycotting the Paralympics Over Russian and Belarusian Involvement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine officials have announced a boycott of the Milano Cortina Paralympics next month due to the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing under their national flags. This decision was stated by Ukraine's Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi in response to the International Paralympic Committee's ruling.

Despite the boycott, Ukrainian athletes will still compete in the event scheduled from March 6-15. Bidnyi urged other nations to join Ukraine in protest, criticizing the decision as a support for Russia's propaganda efforts following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Both Russian and Belarusian para-athletes will participate as individual neutral athletes following an appeal victory. Bidnyi criticized the Paralympic organisers' decision, describing it as outrageous and undermining the values of fairness and respect in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tractor Bricks Collision: Freight Train Accident Disrupts Rail Traffic

Tractor Bricks Collision: Freight Train Accident Disrupts Rail Traffic

 India
2
India Battles the Netherlands: Mid-Innings Report in T20 World Cup

India Battles the Netherlands: Mid-Innings Report in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Tractor and Freight Train Collision Halts Rail Traffic

Tractor and Freight Train Collision Halts Rail Traffic

 India
4
Zuckerberg Faces Courtroom Scrutiny Over Instagram's Impact on Youth Mental Health

Zuckerberg Faces Courtroom Scrutiny Over Instagram's Impact on Youth Mental ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026