Ukraine's Stand: Boycotting the Paralympics Over Russian and Belarusian Involvement

Ukraine officials have announced a boycott of the Milano Cortina Paralympics next month due to the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing under their national flags. This decision was stated by Ukraine's Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi in response to the International Paralympic Committee's ruling.

Despite the boycott, Ukrainian athletes will still compete in the event scheduled from March 6-15. Bidnyi urged other nations to join Ukraine in protest, criticizing the decision as a support for Russia's propaganda efforts following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Both Russian and Belarusian para-athletes will participate as individual neutral athletes following an appeal victory. Bidnyi criticized the Paralympic organisers' decision, describing it as outrageous and undermining the values of fairness and respect in sports.

