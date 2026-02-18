Ukraine's Paralympic Boycott Amid Russian and Belarusian Participation
Ukraine has announced a boycott of the Milano Cortina Paralympics' official events due to the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes. Ukrainian athletes will compete, but no officials will attend ceremonial or official events. The International Paralympic Committee has allowed 10 athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate.
Ukraine is boycotting official events at the upcoming Milano Cortina Paralympics in protest against the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes, according to Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi.
While Ukrainian athletes will participate in the games from March 6 to 15, no Ukrainian official will attend the opening ceremony or any events.
The International Paralympic Committee's decision enables 10 athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete, a move that sparked Ukraine's protest.
