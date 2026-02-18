Ukraine's Paralympic Boycott Amid Russian and Belarusian Participation

Ukraine is boycotting official events at the upcoming Milano Cortina Paralympics in protest against the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes, according to Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi.

While Ukrainian athletes will participate in the games from March 6 to 15, no Ukrainian official will attend the opening ceremony or any events.

The International Paralympic Committee's decision enables 10 athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete, a move that sparked Ukraine's protest.

