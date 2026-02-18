India Showcases Ayush Leadership at Global Health Conference in Dubai

In a major boost to the global recognition of traditional and integrative healthcare systems, the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, inaugurated and addressed the valedictory session of the 3rd International Ayush Conference & Exhibition (IACE 2026) held in Dubai.

The three-day event marked an important milestone in the growing international acceptance of Ayush systems as credible, evidence-supported approaches to preventive and holistic healthcare.

India’s Commitment to Preventive and Sustainable Global Health

Conveying greetings on behalf of the Government of India and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Shri Jadhav highlighted India’s vision of building an integrated, preventive and sustainable global health ecosystem.

He emphasised that Ayush — encompassing Ayurveda, Yoga, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy — is increasingly being recognised worldwide as a holistic health framework that promotes physical, mental and social wellbeing in harmony with nature.

“Ayush systems offer holistic approaches that integrate the body, mind and environment, addressing health challenges through prevention and balance,” the Minister said.

Addressing Lifestyle Disorders and Mental Health Challenges

The Minister underlined that rising global challenges such as lifestyle disorders, stress-related illnesses and mental health burdens require preventive and integrative solutions.

He noted that Ayush provides interventions that combine traditional knowledge with growing scientific validation, offering pathways for long-term wellbeing rather than symptom-based treatment alone.

Participation from 28 Countries Highlights Global Momentum

The conference saw participation from nearly 28 countries, bringing together international dignitaries, researchers, practitioners, policymakers and industry leaders.

Through consultations, scientific discussions and partnership-building, the gathering reflected how traditional medicine has moved to the centre of global healthcare dialogue.

Draft International White Paper on Mind-Body Health

A key outcome of IACE 2026 was detailed deliberation on a draft international White Paper on Ayush interventions for mind-body health.

The document aims to shift global understanding of Ayush:

From experience-based practice to evidence-based validation

From isolated approaches to structured treatment protocols

From parallel systems to integrated healthcare frameworks

Once finalised, the White Paper is expected to serve as a reference for governments, academic institutions and international organisations working in integrative medicine and public health policy.

Building on WHO Global Summit and Delhi Declaration

Shri Jadhav recalled the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine held in New Delhi and the Delhi Declaration, which reaffirmed international commitment toward:

Evidence generation

Safety standards

Responsible integration of traditional medicine

He said the Dubai conference further advanced this momentum by promoting:

Joint research programmes

Academic exchanges

Regulatory cooperation

Investment partnerships

Expansion of medical value travel and Ayush services

Ensuring Quality Standards and Global Certification

The Minister stressed the importance of strengthening global trust through robust quality assurance, pharmacopeial compliance and international certification mechanisms.

These steps, he said, are essential for wider global acceptance of Ayush products and services.

Ayush as a Bridge for Health Diplomacy

Shri Jadhav noted that international platforms like IACE strengthen scientific dialogue and health diplomacy, positioning Ayush as a bridge connecting cultures and healthcare systems.

He reaffirmed that India is prepared to lead and collaborate with partner nations to build an integrated, evidence-based and human-centric global public health structure.

From Dialogue to Action

Declaring the conference a success, the Minister said the deliberations must translate into actionable outcomes and long-term institutional partnerships.

He expressed confidence that IACE 2026 would further strengthen Ayush’s positioning as a credible contributor to global healthcare, preventive care and health security.