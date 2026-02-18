Tragedy in Hyderabad: Tech Employee Allegedly Murdered by Ex-Husband

A 29-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her ex-husband at her residence in Hyderabad, according to police reports. The incident took place on Wednesday, with shocking details emerging about the suspect's violent actions and motives.

The accused, a former software employee in Canada in his 30s, reportedly entered the woman's home and locked a room from the inside before attacking her multiple times with a knife. The victim died instantly from her injuries.

Police investigations suggest that the suspect bore a grudge against his ex-wife for a prior domestic violence case she had filed against him. Their separation and subsequent marital struggles are believed to have fueled the tragic attack. The suspect is now in custody as further investigations unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)