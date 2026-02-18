Tragic Accident: Mother and Daughters Drown in Gujarat River

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on Wednesday when a mother and her two minor daughters drowned in the Shingoda River. The victims have been identified as 36-year-old Ilaben Vaish and her daughters, aged nine and seven. They were residents of Adpokar village.

Ilaben Vaish had gone to the river to wash clothes, accompanied by her daughters. Tragically, all three accidentally slipped into the water and drowned. The family has been left devastated by this unexpected tragedy.

The local police have recovered the bodies and filed an accidental death report. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is currently in progress, with efforts underway to gather more information.

(With inputs from agencies.)