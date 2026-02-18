Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Mother and Daughters Drown in Gujarat River

A mother and her two young daughters tragically drowned in Gujarat's Shingoda River after slipping into the water. The victims, Ilaben Vaish and her daughters, were washing clothes by the river in Kodinar taluka. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain further details about the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Girsomnath | Updated: 18-02-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 23:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on Wednesday when a mother and her two minor daughters drowned in the Shingoda River. The victims have been identified as 36-year-old Ilaben Vaish and her daughters, aged nine and seven. They were residents of Adpokar village.

Ilaben Vaish had gone to the river to wash clothes, accompanied by her daughters. Tragically, all three accidentally slipped into the water and drowned. The family has been left devastated by this unexpected tragedy.

The local police have recovered the bodies and filed an accidental death report. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is currently in progress, with efforts underway to gather more information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

