CDC Shakeup: Bhattacharya's Dual Role Amid Health Department Turmoil

Jay Bhattacharya, currently serving as Director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, has been named acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to an official from the Trump administration. This appointment is part of a broader restructuring within the Health Department ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

The CDC has faced a series of controversies, particularly concerning its vaccine policies, which have led to significant instability. Under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine advocate, the agency has experienced resignations and changes in vaccine guidance. Bhattacharya is now challenged with addressing these internal issues while maintaining his current responsibilities at the NIH.

Bhattacharya's role as acting CDC Director is temporary, with a federal mandate requiring a permanent nominee by late March. Meanwhile, there are further changes within the Health and Human Services Department, with new appointments intended to enhance communication with the White House ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

