High-Stakes Diplomacy: UN Security Council and Trump's Board of Peace

A high-level UN Security Council meeting on the Gaza ceasefire and Israeli actions in the West Bank aligns with Trump's Board of Peace discussions in Washington. This overlap highlights potential agenda conflicts. Palestinian officials seek international intervention against Israel's annexation plans. Meanwhile, Trump's Board has pledged $5 billion for Gaza reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 19-02-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 02:28 IST
The United Nations Security Council convened a critical meeting Wednesday, addressing the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement and Israel's territorial expansion efforts in the West Bank. This session coincides with President Donald Trump's Board of Peace meeting in Washington, focusing on the future of the Palestinian territories.

The simultaneous gatherings underscore potential overlapping agendas, with UN members expressing concerns over Trump's initiative possibly challenging the Security Council's role. Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour advocates for international pressure to halt Israel's annexation efforts.

A Trump-led board, promising $5 billion for Gaza's reconstruction, contrasts with skepticism from traditional US allies, while Israel's regulatory moves continue to draw international condemnation. The UN meeting highlighted plans for Gaza's stabilization, including aid deployment and arms dismantling, though significant challenges remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

