High-Stakes Diplomacy: UN Security Council and Trump's Board of Peace

The United Nations Security Council convened a critical meeting Wednesday, addressing the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement and Israel's territorial expansion efforts in the West Bank. This session coincides with President Donald Trump's Board of Peace meeting in Washington, focusing on the future of the Palestinian territories.

The simultaneous gatherings underscore potential overlapping agendas, with UN members expressing concerns over Trump's initiative possibly challenging the Security Council's role. Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour advocates for international pressure to halt Israel's annexation efforts.

A Trump-led board, promising $5 billion for Gaza's reconstruction, contrasts with skepticism from traditional US allies, while Israel's regulatory moves continue to draw international condemnation. The UN meeting highlighted plans for Gaza's stabilization, including aid deployment and arms dismantling, though significant challenges remain.

