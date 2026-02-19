Left Menu

Iran's Strategic Moves: Rocket Launches and Naval Exercises

Iran announced its plans to conduct rocket launches and joint naval exercises with Russia. This comes amid rising tensions with the U.S., which has increased its military presence near Iran. The U.S. is contemplating its diplomatic approach with Tehran as these developments unfold.

19-02-2026
Iran's Strategic Moves: Rocket Launches and Naval Exercises
Iran has announced plans to conduct rocket launches in southern regions on Thursday, according to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) displayed on the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's website. The launches are scheduled between 330 GMT and 1330 GMT.

In addition to the rocket launches, Iran has carried out navy drills in the strategic Hormuz Strait this week. The country is also planning a joint naval exercise with Russia on Thursday. These moves occur as tensions with the United States rise, marked by the presence of U.S. warships near Iran.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated that Washington is evaluating whether to maintain diplomatic channels with Tehran or consider alternative actions. The NOTAM system serves as a crucial advisory for pilots and flight crews on important safety developments within the airspace.

