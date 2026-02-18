FCC Investigates Network Talk Shows for Political Bias
The FCC Chair Brendan Carr stated the agency is investigating ABC's 'The View' for potential violations of equal time rules regarding political candidate interviews. This comes after CBS's Stephen Colbert mentioned his interview with Democratic candidate James Talarico was barred by the network based on FCC guidance.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr dismissed claims that the government had blocked CBS's late-night show host Stephen Colbert from airing a candidate interview. However, Carr confirmed an ongoing investigation into ABC's 'The View' concerning possible breaches of the FCC's equal time mandates relating to political candidates.
Colbert previously shared that he was restricted from broadcasting an interview with James Talarico, a Democratic Texas State Representative running for the U.S. Senate nomination, following a recent FCC directive. This directive states that both daytime and late-night talk shows are not exempt from the equal time requirements for political candidate interactions.
The investigation aims to ensure that all broadcasts conform to regulatory standards, striving for a fair political playing ground in media representation. As such, talk shows are being scrutinized for adherence to these guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
