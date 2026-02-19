Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Sets Sights on Military and Construction Ambitions at Party Congress

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is preparing to announce new military and construction goals at the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party. This significant political gathering reviews achievements, sets new policy directions, and might introduce leadership changes. It may begin as soon as this week.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is poised to unveil new military and construction targets during the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

In anticipation of the country's most significant political event, Kim has been highlighting the advancements of various national projects. The Congress, which evaluates past performance and sets new objectives, could also result in changes in the leadership structure.

This political assembly is expected to commence by the end of this week, as per insights from Hong Min of the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul. Kim's speech indicated a focus on enhancing self-reliant defense capabilities, with a pledge to ramp up efforts to counter threats from external forces.

