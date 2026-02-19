Left Menu

Gates' Withdrawal and Chaos Mar India's AI Summit

Bill Gates' withdrawal from India's AI Impact Summit, coupled with organizational lapses and other issues, negatively impacted the event. Delegates experienced frustration due to traffic disruptions and poor planning. Despite Prime Minister Modi and other leaders attending, the summit faced challenges with high-profile cancellations and a chaotic environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:54 IST
Gates' Withdrawal and Chaos Mar India's AI Summit
Bill Gates

Bill Gates withdrew from India's AI Impact Summit on Thursday just hours before his keynote address, further intensifying the challenges faced by the already troubled event. His absence compounded by event mishaps and public grievances over traffic hindered the summit's success.

The Gates Foundation stated that his withdrawal was to keep focus on the summit's priorities. Days earlier, the foundation had refuted rumors of his non-attendance. Other high-profile figures, including Prime Minister Modi, were still slated to speak at the conference.

The summit's problems were exacerbated by another notable fall-out: Nvidia's Jensen Huang. Meanwhile, prior links between Gates and Jeffrey Epstein came to light, casting shadows over Gates' philanthropic conversations. Additionally, road closures for VIP passage brought city-wide inconvenience to Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World stands at a fork over AI, one path leading to scarce, expensive AI & controlled data, other ensures affordable, accessible AI.

World stands at a fork over AI, one path leading to scarce, expensive AI & c...

 Global
2
Jio with RIL will invest Rs 10 lakh cr over the next 7 years starting this year, says Mukesh Ambani at AI Impact Summit.

Jio with RIL will invest Rs 10 lakh cr over the next 7 years starting this y...

 Global
3
Ecological Crisis: Pineapple Cultivation Controversy at Athirappilly

Ecological Crisis: Pineapple Cultivation Controversy at Athirappilly

 India
4
Constable Suspended Over Alleged Extortion and Smuggling Activities

Constable Suspended Over Alleged Extortion and Smuggling Activities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026