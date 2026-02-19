Gates' Withdrawal and Chaos Mar India's AI Summit
Bill Gates' withdrawal from India's AI Impact Summit, coupled with organizational lapses and other issues, negatively impacted the event. Delegates experienced frustration due to traffic disruptions and poor planning. Despite Prime Minister Modi and other leaders attending, the summit faced challenges with high-profile cancellations and a chaotic environment.
Bill Gates withdrew from India's AI Impact Summit on Thursday just hours before his keynote address, further intensifying the challenges faced by the already troubled event. His absence compounded by event mishaps and public grievances over traffic hindered the summit's success.
The Gates Foundation stated that his withdrawal was to keep focus on the summit's priorities. Days earlier, the foundation had refuted rumors of his non-attendance. Other high-profile figures, including Prime Minister Modi, were still slated to speak at the conference.
The summit's problems were exacerbated by another notable fall-out: Nvidia's Jensen Huang. Meanwhile, prior links between Gates and Jeffrey Epstein came to light, casting shadows over Gates' philanthropic conversations. Additionally, road closures for VIP passage brought city-wide inconvenience to Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
