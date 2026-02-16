Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Health Revolution: Gates Foundation Partnership

The collaboration between the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Andhra Pradesh aims to enhance public healthcare through the Sanjeevini Project. This initiative targets comprehensive health services for 53 million residents, aligning with the state's Swarnandhra 2047 vision for overall prosperity and well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:35 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Health Revolution: Gates Foundation Partnership
Andhra Pradesh 20-Point Programme Chairman Lanka Dinakar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh took a significant leap in public healthcare on Monday, with Lanka Dinakar, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh 20-Point Programme, announcing the state's collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This partnership aims to develop an inclusive public healthcare system focusing on the Sanjeevini Project.

Originally piloted in the Kuppam constituency, the Sanjeevini Project screened 2.9 lakh residents before scaling statewide, reaching 7.1 million people. Amidst the pandemic, a digital platform was implemented, bolstering the project's technological infrastructure to improve monitoring and delivery of health services.

The renewed cooperation draws on the historic ties between Bill Gates and Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Their collaboration, dating back to Hyderabad's Microsoft expansion, signifies a strategic step toward a 'Healthy Andhra Pradesh'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nissanka's Centurion Mastery Guides Sri Lanka to Victory Over Australia

Nissanka's Centurion Mastery Guides Sri Lanka to Victory Over Australia

 Global
2
Snowstorm Delays Women's Big Air Competition in Livigno

Snowstorm Delays Women's Big Air Competition in Livigno

 Italy
3
Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Amidst BJP Invitation

Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Ami...

 India
4
Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026