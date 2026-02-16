Andhra Pradesh's Health Revolution: Gates Foundation Partnership

Andhra Pradesh took a significant leap in public healthcare on Monday, with Lanka Dinakar, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh 20-Point Programme, announcing the state's collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This partnership aims to develop an inclusive public healthcare system focusing on the Sanjeevini Project.

Originally piloted in the Kuppam constituency, the Sanjeevini Project screened 2.9 lakh residents before scaling statewide, reaching 7.1 million people. Amidst the pandemic, a digital platform was implemented, bolstering the project's technological infrastructure to improve monitoring and delivery of health services.

The renewed cooperation draws on the historic ties between Bill Gates and Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Their collaboration, dating back to Hyderabad's Microsoft expansion, signifies a strategic step toward a 'Healthy Andhra Pradesh'.

