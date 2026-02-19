NCST Marks 23rd Foundation Day in New Delhi, Jual Oram Releases Handbook

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) today celebrated its 23rd Foundation Day at the Civil Services Officers Institute, Vinay Marg, New Delhi, reaffirming its constitutional mandate to safeguard the rights, dignity and development of Scheduled Tribes across India.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Jual Oram graced the occasion as Chief Guest, alongside Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Shri Durga Das Uikey. The event was attended by NCST Chairperson Shri Antar Singh Arya and Members Shri Nirupam Chakma and Dr. Asha Lakra, as well as senior officers and dignitaries.

Highlighting NCST’s Constitutional Role

The programme opened with a welcome address by the Secretary, NCST, who outlined the Commission’s objectives, constitutional responsibilities and key initiatives undertaken to protect and promote tribal rights.

A short video film was screened showcasing the Commission’s interventions, policy recommendations and coordination with States and Union Territories in advancing tribal welfare.

Handbook and Activity Magazine Released

On the occasion, Shri Jual Oram released the “NCST Handbook”, detailing the Commission’s functioning, mandate and responsibilities. He also unveiled a magazine documenting NCST’s activities from July to December 2025.

The celebration included the presentation of notable achievements in tribal empowerment, along with a street play focusing on tribal rights, adding a cultural and awareness-building dimension to the event.

Government Commitment to Tribal Development

Addressing the gathering, Shri Jual Oram reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensuring the protection and holistic development of Scheduled Tribes.

He commended NCST’s proactive role, noting that its field visits and recommendations provide vital inputs for policymaking.

The Minister stressed the need for sustained and coordinated efforts in critical areas such as:

• Education• Health• Livelihoods• Forest rights• Infrastructure development

Ensuring Access to Welfare Schemes

Minister of State Shri Durga Das Uikey emphasised the importance of ensuring that tribal communities effectively benefit from welfare schemes.

He stated that strengthened coordination between the Ministry and the Commission has improved grievance redressal mechanisms. He also observed that complaints related to atrocities have reduced, with communities increasingly focusing on development priorities.

NCST’s Proactive Engagement with States

NCST Chairperson Shri Antar Singh Arya highlighted the Commission’s vigilance in fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities.

He noted that NCST prioritises:

• Regular dialogue with States• Visits to scheduled areas• Timely disposal of complaints• Protection of tribal traditions, culture and rights

He stressed the importance of ensuring strong inclusion of tribal communities in the mainstream of development without compromising their identity.

Focus on Forest Rights, Land and Livelihoods

Member Shri Nirupam Chakma emphasised key issues such as forest rights, land matters and sustainable livelihoods, stating that the Commission remains in constant dialogue with States to address these concerns.

He also underlined the need to strengthen infrastructure in tribal regions to support long-term development.

Education and Empowerment of Tribal Girls

Member Dr. Asha Lakra highlighted education as a transformative priority, particularly for tribal girls, alongside skill development initiatives.

She noted that stronger community participation and local leadership significantly improve the impact of development programmes.

Conclusion

The programme concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Joint Secretary, NCST, Shri Amit Nirmal.

The 23rd Foundation Day celebrations served as a reaffirmation of NCST’s role as a vital constitutional institution working to protect tribal rights, strengthen grievance mechanisms and advance inclusive development for Scheduled Tribes across India.