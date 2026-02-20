Left Menu

Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

Several key roads in Delhi will face traffic restrictions on Friday owing to the India AI Impact Summit-2026 and VVIP movements. Commuters are advised to plan ahead, with reroutes suggested by Delhi Traffic Police to ensure smooth travel. Restrictions are from 8-10 am and 5-9 pm.

  • India

Delhi's key roads will experience temporary traffic restrictions this Friday, aligned with the India AI Impact Summit-2026 and anticipated VVIP movements, according to the Delhi Traffic Police. Strategic traffic advisories have been disseminated to facilitate uninterrupted movement for dignitaries attending the summit occurring across the city.

The advisory highlights two main timeframes for the restrictions: 8 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 9 pm. Central Delhi corridors, including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, and Teen Murti Marg, are expected to be impacted. The plan aims to mitigate disruptions by suggesting alternative routes for commuters.

To alleviate public inconvenience, alternate paths such as San Martin Marg and Panchsheel Marg have been proposed. Commuters navigating toward the city center, diplomatic areas, or airport are advised to anticipate extended travel times and comply with traffic personnel directions on duty.

