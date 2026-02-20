Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, Iran conducted its annual military drills in collaboration with Russia. This exercise coincides with the approach of a second American aircraft carrier, underscoring the deteriorating situation between Iran and the US over nuclear negotiations.

The ongoing deadlock in the talks has raised concerns, with both nations seemingly preparing for potential conflict. President Donald Trump's repeated warnings about military action loom large, while indirect discussions show little progress in curbing Iran's missile program or its ties to armed groups.

International players, including Germany and Poland, are responding cautiously, urging citizens to leave the region amid fears of evacuation difficulties. The presence of US military forces in the area heightens the stakes further, with Iranian leaders warning of retaliatory strikes if attacked.

