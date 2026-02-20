Diplomatic Tensions Flare After Tragic Lyon Protest Death

A diplomatic rift ignited between French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni following the death of French activist Quentin Deranque during a protest in Lyon. Macron, during a visit to India, criticized nationalist tendencies to interfere in other countries' affairs, prompting a pointed response from Meloni.

The altercation arose from the killing of Deranque, allegedly by far-left activists, which has led to charges against several individuals, including an aide to a far-left lawmaker. This incident has exacerbated political tensions in France, affecting the left-wing France Unbowed party and allowing the far-right National Rally to strengthen its victim narrative.

Meloni's comments on social media described the incident as a European concern, stirring Macron to remark on the irony of nationalist leaders commenting on foreign incidents. Meloni's office expressed surprise at Macron's criticism, emphasizing her condolences over Deranque's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)