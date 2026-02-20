Wall Street Woes: Private Equity Declines Drive Market Dip

On Thursday, Wall Street closed lower as losses in private equity firms and key players like Walmart and Apple weighed heavily on the market. Gains in industrial stocks provided some relief, but were not enough to offset the declines. Blue Owl Capital was at the center of the turmoil, deciding to sell $1.4 billion in assets and halt redemptions at one of its funds, a move that rippled through other private equity giants like Apollo Global Management and KKR & Co.

The stock market was further pressured by concerns over AI-driven shifts. Investors are grappling with the potential for rapidly advancing AI technology to disrupt current business models across various sectors. Meanwhile, Deere & Co's robust performance provided a rare bright spot as the company exceeded first-quarter profit estimates, boosting its stock by 11.6%.

Uncertainty loomed over the Federal Reserve's future policy path as new data, including labor market stability and inflation figures, awaited analysis. Volume on the U.S. exchanges was below average, revealing cautious sentiment among investors. The day ultimately left market participants pondering the impact of AI and macroeconomic variables on future trends.

