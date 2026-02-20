In the weeks leading up to his 2019 arrest, Jeffrey Epstein orchestrated a $27.7 million wire transfer through Charles Schwab to acquire a luxurious Marrakesh palace, documents from the U.S. Department of Justice reveal. The transactions called attention to potential financial misconduct amidst mounting scrutiny.

Despite significant media attention following reports from the Miami Herald in 2018, Schwab wired funds for Epstein as he attempted to purchase Morocco's Bin Ennakhil palace. A suspicious activity report later flagged these actions with the U.S. Treasury's FinCEN after Epstein's arrest.

Epstein's financial maneuvers raise questions about due diligence within financial firms. While Schwab began investigating the accounts soon after they were opened, the delayed detection of suspicious activities casts a spotlight on the financial governance processes in play.

