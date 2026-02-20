Limited Amnesty Bill Sparks Controversy in Venezuela

Venezuela's legislature, dominated by the ruling party, has approved a limited amnesty bill that has drawn criticism from human rights groups. These organizations argue that the bill does not provide sufficient relief for the hundreds of political prisoners in the country. Notably, some detainees' family members have resorted to a fifth-day hunger strike to protest the situation.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who assumed office last month following the U.S.-backed removal of President Nicolas Maduro, has complied with the Trump administration's demands regarding oil sales. This compliance is also reflected in the release of hundreds of individuals considered political prisoners by rights groups, signaling a potential normalization in U.S.-Venezuela relations.

Despite these releases, the Venezuelan government consistently denies the existence of political prisoners, maintaining that those incarcerated have committed criminal acts. The situation continues to be a point of contention domestically and internationally. (Reporting by Reuters)

(With inputs from agencies.)