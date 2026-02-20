Left Menu

Austrian Court Sentences Mountaineer for Manslaughter in Tragic Climbing Incident

An Austrian court found a mountaineer guilty of manslaughter after his girlfriend died from cold near Austria's highest summit. The court sentenced him to a suspended five-month prison term and a fine, raising legal liability concerns for accidents in demanding environments like high mountains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 06:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 06:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Austrian court found a 37-year-old amateur mountaineer guilty of manslaughter over his girlfriend's death due to exposure to cold near Austria's highest peak. The verdict marks a rare prosecution for climbing accidents, often regarded as the climbers' own risk.

The court in Innsbruck gave the man a five-month suspended sentence and a fine of 9,400 euros, finding him grossly negligent for the woman's January 2025 death. The trial highlighted legal liability issues in risky mountaineering conditions where multiple mistakes were made.

Shortly before the tragedy, the woman had become exhausted and unable to proceed on the Grossglockner's slopes. Her partner, Thomas P, left her in the freezing cold without using available protective gear, citing stress but failing to clearly communicate the emergency to authorities.

The court heard testimonies, including from an ex-girlfriend who recounted a similar incident with Thomas P. Despite acknowledging his failure, Judge Norbert Hofer, an expert mountaineer himself, noted the man's superiority in climbing skills and responsibility for his partner's safety.

Thomas P expressed remorse, saying he was sorry for the incident, but pleaded not guilty. This case will likely resonate within the mountaineering community as it underscores the potential legal consequences of inadequate decision-making in perilous environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

