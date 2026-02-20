On Thursday, Venezuela's acting president signed into law a significant amnesty bill intended to release numerous political detainees, marking a pivotal moment for the nation. The legislation follows a U.S. military intervention in Caracas, resulting in the capture of former President Nicolás Maduro.

Proposed by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, the bill addresses long-standing political tensions, granting general amnesty for politically motivated offenses since 1999. This move is seen as a critical component of Venezuela's recent compliance with U.S. directives, including reforms in the oil industry sector.

Despite some controversies and stalled debates, the approval of the law allows for legal representation of those abroad seeking amnesty. The law has instilled cautious optimism among human rights groups, although concerns about implementation persist, highlighted by continued detentions and slow prisoner releases.

