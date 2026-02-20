Left Menu

Unmasking Masculinity: The Cultural Crisis in Australian Policing

Recent events in Australia highlight a concerning masculinity problem in police culture. The handling of protests in Sydney and the disbanding of a domestic violence unit in Queensland raise critical questions about gender bias. Suggested reforms focus on reshaping police cultures to better serve diverse communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 20-02-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 09:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In recent weeks, Australian policing has been thrust into the spotlight due to events exposing a masculinity problem within the force. In New South Wales, protests against Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit led to the contentious use of force on demonstrators, prompting an investigation by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission.

Meanwhile, Queensland Police faced criticism for disbanding a specialist domestic violence unit, even as reported incidents surge. A tribunal's revelation that disciplinary action was deemed unnecessary against an officer accused of domestic violence further sparked outrage.

Both these situations underscore a deeply entrenched masculine culture in Australian policing, echoing findings from the UK's Baroness Casey Review. Calls for reforms emphasize the need for independent oversight, accountability, and cultural transformation to address systemic gender inequality within the police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

