Left Menu

Gujarat Government Moves to Amend Marriage Registration Rules to Prevent Misuse

The Gujarat government announced plans to amend marriage registration rules under the Gujarat Registration of Marriages Act. This aims to address loopholes exploited to trap innocent girls. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi emphasized the need for new norms and invited public suggestions on the proposed amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 20-02-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 13:50 IST
Gujarat Government Moves to Amend Marriage Registration Rules to Prevent Misuse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has unveiled plans to amend rules under the Gujarat Registration of Marriages Act, aiming to address significant loopholes in the system. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who highlighted concerns over practices targeting young women.

Referring to what he called ''love jihad'', Sanghavi argued that existing procedural gaps were being exploited, constituting a cultural threat. In response to appeals from citizens and organizations, the government is now inviting public feedback on the proposed changes for a 30-day period.

The amendments will require marriage applications to be submitted with detailed parental information. Stakeholders express a desire for the amendments to secure more robust safeguards and it is anticipated that the rules will be adapted following the feedback process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Clash: U.S. and France Tension Over Activist's Death

Diplomatic Clash: U.S. and France Tension Over Activist's Death

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Allegations of Bribery Against State Minister

Political Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Allegations of Bribery Against State Minist...

 India
3
MNS's Demand for BMC Seat: A Clash of Political Alliances

MNS's Demand for BMC Seat: A Clash of Political Alliances

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Zakat Regulation: A Call for Political Maturity

Jammu and Kashmir's Zakat Regulation: A Call for Political Maturity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026