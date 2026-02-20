Gujarat Government Moves to Amend Marriage Registration Rules to Prevent Misuse

The Gujarat government has unveiled plans to amend rules under the Gujarat Registration of Marriages Act, aiming to address significant loopholes in the system. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who highlighted concerns over practices targeting young women.

Referring to what he called ''love jihad'', Sanghavi argued that existing procedural gaps were being exploited, constituting a cultural threat. In response to appeals from citizens and organizations, the government is now inviting public feedback on the proposed changes for a 30-day period.

The amendments will require marriage applications to be submitted with detailed parental information. Stakeholders express a desire for the amendments to secure more robust safeguards and it is anticipated that the rules will be adapted following the feedback process.

