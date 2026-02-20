High-Rise Row: Navy Intelligence Questioned Over Mumbai Skyscraper

The Bombay High Court has expressed strong criticism towards the Navy, questioning how a high-rise could be constructed unnoticed near INS Shikra, Mumbai's key air station. The criticism came amid security concerns cited in a petition to halt the construction.

Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri pointed to lapses in naval intelligence, highlighting numerous nearby high-rises. Notably, the contested building began construction in March 2011, before a Ministry of Defence notification required NOCs for tall structures near defense sites.

The court observed, if an NOC becomes mandatory, the structure exceeding 53 meters might face demolition, and warned of possible action against civic officials. A final hearing is scheduled for March 30, emphasizing due diligence in military site vicinity constructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)