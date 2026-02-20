Jaypee Infratech Ex-Chief Surrenders: A Web of Fraudulent Finances

In a significant legal development, Manoj Gaur, the former Managing Director of Jaypee Infratech, has surrendered to Tihar Jail authorities following the rejection of his regular bail plea by a Delhi court. Gaur is implicated in a high-profile money laundering case connected to an alleged homebuyers' fraud.

The allegations against Gaur, also a non-executive director and chairman of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, include cheating and criminal breach of trust. The court noted that while thousands of homebuyers were misled, Gaur allegedly enjoyed the proceeds of crime.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Gaur in connection to a widespread scam wherein over Rs 33,000 crore collected from homebuyers for residential projects was allegedly diverted. Two companies—Jaiprakash Associates Limited and Jaypee Infratech Limited—are under scrutiny for leaving projects incomplete after drawing substantial investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)