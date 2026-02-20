India, Brazil Deepen Telecom Ties, Focus on Satcom, 5G and Rural Connectivity

India and Brazil today strengthened their strategic partnership in telecommunications and digital infrastructure, with Union Minister of Communications Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia holding bilateral talks with Mr. Frederico de Siqueira Filho, Minister of Communications of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

The meeting focused on advancing cooperation in telecommunications, satellite communications, 5G innovation, cybersecurity and inclusive digital connectivity — positioning digital infrastructure as a key pillar of socio-economic development and technological sovereignty.

Digital Connectivity as Strategic Foundation

Both ministers reaffirmed the importance of resilient and trusted digital ecosystems, particularly within the BRICS framework, where India and Brazil are key partners.

They underscored that digital connectivity is central to inclusive growth, economic opportunity and future-ready governance in large, geographically diverse nations.

India Showcases Digital Infrastructure Achievements

Welcoming the Brazilian delegation, Minister Scindia outlined the Government of India’s major initiatives over the past eleven years to expand digital infrastructure and promote affordable connectivity.

He highlighted:

Among the lowest data tariffs globally

A competitive “bouquet of services” enabling informed consumer choice

Rapid expansion of broadband and mobile networks

Exponential growth in mobile-based digital transactions

Scindia detailed the progress of the BharatNet project, one of the world’s largest rural optical fibre rollouts, aimed at connecting Gram Panchayats across India through significant public investment.

He also showcased India Stack, including Aadhaar and UPI, as foundational elements driving digital inclusion and financial empowerment.

Satellite Communications Prioritised

Satellite communications emerged as a major area of collaboration.

Scindia emphasised that satcom will play a strategic role in:

Connecting remote and far-flung regions

Disaster management and emergency response

Bridging last-mile connectivity gaps

Both sides agreed that expanding digital access to underserved areas is not optional but an obligation for countries of continental scale like India and Brazil.

Brazil’s Amazon Connectivity Push

The Brazilian minister expressed interest in India’s Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) model, including its funding mechanism supported by a 5% Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) contribution from telecom operators.

In turn, he outlined Brazil’s digital inclusion initiatives, including:

A USD 500 million programme

Deployment of approximately 40,000 km of optical fibre cable in the Amazon region

He also highlighted Brazil’s success with the PIX digital payments platform and the country’s investments in satellite and submarine connectivity.

5G Innovation and Cybersecurity Collaboration

Minister Scindia highlighted India’s leadership in 5G innovation, noting the establishment of 100 5G use case laboratories nationwide to foster industry–academia collaboration and application-driven deployment.

Both countries identified cybersecurity as a priority area for cooperation, including:

Secure telecom networks

Telecom fraud prevention

Strengthening resilient digital infrastructure

Brazil’s growing 5G subscriber base was recognised as an opportunity for joint initiatives and knowledge exchange.

Structured Cooperation and Joint Work Plan

The two ministers agreed to intensify bilateral engagement through:

Regular official-level consultations

Development of a joint work plan

Identification of nodal stakeholders for implementation

They reaffirmed a shared commitment to advancing inclusive, innovation-driven and secure digital transformation, leveraging technology as a catalyst for equitable growth and stronger South–South cooperation.