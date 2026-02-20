India, Brazil Deepen Telecom Ties, Focus on Satcom, 5G and Rural Connectivity
Both ministers reaffirmed the importance of resilient and trusted digital ecosystems, particularly within the BRICS framework, where India and Brazil are key partners.
- Country:
- India
India and Brazil today strengthened their strategic partnership in telecommunications and digital infrastructure, with Union Minister of Communications Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia holding bilateral talks with Mr. Frederico de Siqueira Filho, Minister of Communications of the Federative Republic of Brazil.
The meeting focused on advancing cooperation in telecommunications, satellite communications, 5G innovation, cybersecurity and inclusive digital connectivity — positioning digital infrastructure as a key pillar of socio-economic development and technological sovereignty.
Digital Connectivity as Strategic Foundation
Both ministers reaffirmed the importance of resilient and trusted digital ecosystems, particularly within the BRICS framework, where India and Brazil are key partners.
They underscored that digital connectivity is central to inclusive growth, economic opportunity and future-ready governance in large, geographically diverse nations.
India Showcases Digital Infrastructure Achievements
Welcoming the Brazilian delegation, Minister Scindia outlined the Government of India’s major initiatives over the past eleven years to expand digital infrastructure and promote affordable connectivity.
He highlighted:
-
Among the lowest data tariffs globally
-
A competitive “bouquet of services” enabling informed consumer choice
-
Rapid expansion of broadband and mobile networks
-
Exponential growth in mobile-based digital transactions
Scindia detailed the progress of the BharatNet project, one of the world’s largest rural optical fibre rollouts, aimed at connecting Gram Panchayats across India through significant public investment.
He also showcased India Stack, including Aadhaar and UPI, as foundational elements driving digital inclusion and financial empowerment.
Satellite Communications Prioritised
Satellite communications emerged as a major area of collaboration.
Scindia emphasised that satcom will play a strategic role in:
-
Connecting remote and far-flung regions
-
Disaster management and emergency response
-
Bridging last-mile connectivity gaps
Both sides agreed that expanding digital access to underserved areas is not optional but an obligation for countries of continental scale like India and Brazil.
Brazil’s Amazon Connectivity Push
The Brazilian minister expressed interest in India’s Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) model, including its funding mechanism supported by a 5% Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) contribution from telecom operators.
In turn, he outlined Brazil’s digital inclusion initiatives, including:
-
A USD 500 million programme
-
Deployment of approximately 40,000 km of optical fibre cable in the Amazon region
He also highlighted Brazil’s success with the PIX digital payments platform and the country’s investments in satellite and submarine connectivity.
5G Innovation and Cybersecurity Collaboration
Minister Scindia highlighted India’s leadership in 5G innovation, noting the establishment of 100 5G use case laboratories nationwide to foster industry–academia collaboration and application-driven deployment.
Both countries identified cybersecurity as a priority area for cooperation, including:
-
Secure telecom networks
-
Telecom fraud prevention
-
Strengthening resilient digital infrastructure
Brazil’s growing 5G subscriber base was recognised as an opportunity for joint initiatives and knowledge exchange.
Structured Cooperation and Joint Work Plan
The two ministers agreed to intensify bilateral engagement through:
-
Regular official-level consultations
-
Development of a joint work plan
-
Identification of nodal stakeholders for implementation
They reaffirmed a shared commitment to advancing inclusive, innovation-driven and secure digital transformation, leveraging technology as a catalyst for equitable growth and stronger South–South cooperation.