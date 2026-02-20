NITI Aayog Launches Blueprint to Revitalise India’s Apprenticeship Ecosystem

NITI Aayog today released a comprehensive policy report titled “Revitalizing Apprenticeship Ecosystem: Insights, Challenges, Recommendations and Best Practices,” laying out a strategic roadmap to transform apprenticeships into a central pillar of India’s skilling and employment framework.

The report was launched by Dr. Arvind Virmani, Member (Skill Development, Labour & Employment), NITI Aayog, and Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog.

Apprenticeships as a Cornerstone of Viksit Bharat @2047

The report presents an in-depth analysis of India’s apprenticeship landscape, identifying structural gaps and providing actionable recommendations to strengthen implementation, expand participation and enhance quality.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Arvind Virmani highlighted the critical role of apprenticeships in building a skilled and future-ready workforce.

“As India moves toward the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, skilling initiatives must evolve in scale and quality to match the aspirations of the youth and the requirements of the economy,” he said.

Aligning With Global Best Practices

Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam emphasised that revitalising apprenticeships is essential not only for improving employability but also for enhancing productivity and innovation across enterprises.

He noted that the report provides a robust framework to align India’s apprenticeship ecosystem with global best practices, ensuring mutual benefits for both industry and young aspirants.

20 Action-Oriented Recommendations Across Five Pillars

The report outlines 20 action-driven recommendations, each supported by a clear implementation plan, designated responsibilities and measurable performance indicators.

The recommendations are structured around five interlinked pillars:

Policy and systemic reforms Structural and regulatory strengthening State- and district-specific interventions Industry and employer engagement Apprentice- and aspirant-level support mechanisms

Focus on Accountability and Measurable Outcomes

Unlike broad policy frameworks, the report assigns implementation responsibilities and performance metrics for each recommendation, aiming to ensure accountability and timely execution.

It also includes a compendium of best practices drawn from:

Progressive Indian States

Industry-led apprenticeship models

International experiences

Apprenticeships as Strategic Investment in Human Capital

The report positions apprenticeships not merely as training mechanisms but as strategic investments in human capital and national competitiveness.

By bridging the gap between classroom learning and workplace skills, apprenticeships can strengthen India’s labour market resilience and drive inclusive economic growth.

The full report is available at:https://niti.gov.in/sites/default/files/2026-02/Revitalizing-India-Apprenticeship-Ecosystem-Insights-Challenges-Recommendations-and-Best-Practices.pdf