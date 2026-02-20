AI Tools Reshape India's Democratic Landscape

In a revealing statement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla spotlighted the pressing issues of misinformation and deepfakes, labeling them as 'serious threats' to democratic frameworks. At the India AI Impact Summit, he championed the use of AI to bolster truth in democratic processes.

Emphasizing advancements such as the Digital Parliament, Birla noted how AI is transforming legislative processes, making them more accessible and transparent. Paperless parliamentary operations and AI-searchable debates exemplify these changes, fostering citizen engagement and accountability.

Reflecting on India's principle of 'Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya', he praised initiatives like Sansad Bhashini for facilitating multilingual access to parliamentary discourse, hence encouraging broader public trust and participation in governance. Birla foresees AI's potential in education, healthcare, and agriculture as pivotal for India's 2047 development vision.

