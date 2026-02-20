Arms Cache Unearthed Amidst Foiled Infiltration in Kashmir

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district discovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation on Friday, following an averted infiltration attempt the previous day, officials reported. The comprehensive search in the Nathua Tibba area of Sundarbani sector yielded weapons and various supplies.

The operation, conducted along the Line of Control, followed the spotting of blood-stained tracks suggesting injuries to retreating infiltrators. Recovered items included an AK-47 rifle, magazines, rucksacks, and other essentials.

The mission, led by the Crossed Swords Division under the White Knight Corps, remains underway. The area stays under heightened vigilance to intercept further infiltration efforts, officials noted.

