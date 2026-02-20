Caught in Suspicion: Illegal Fuel Transfers off Mumbai's Coast

In a significant operation earlier this month, the Indian Coast Guard intercepted three vessels, MT Asphalt Star, Al Jafzia, and MT Steller Ruby, off Mumbai's coast. These ships were involved in unlawful activities, including switching off their Automatic Identification System (AIS) and Very High Frequency (VHF) sensors to conceal their movements.

The vessels were caught engaging in illegal ship-to-ship fuel and bitumen transfers in India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) using counterfeit documents. The clandestine operation saw 30 metric tonnes of Heavy Fuel Oil and 5,473 metric tonnes of bitumen transferred. The probe revealed that MT Asphalt Star was in Pakistani waters prior to these transfers, heightening suspicions.

The FIR, registered by the Mumbai police, named several crew members, including Shyam Bahadur Chouhan and others, accusing them of conspiracy through AIS spoofing. These individuals were reportedly onboard the Mali-flagged tanker when it was discovered during an electronic survey. As investigations continue, authorities aim to unearth the depth of these illicit activities.

