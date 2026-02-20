Left Menu

Political Tensions at Milano-Cortina Paralympics: Ukrainian and Allied Boycott

Ukrainian, Czech, and Polish officials plan to boycott the opening ceremony of the Milano-Cortina Paralympics due to the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes. The decision has sparked political controversy amid ongoing tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The IPC's decision has raised concerns about the intersection of sport and politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:26 IST
Political Tensions at Milano-Cortina Paralympics: Ukrainian and Allied Boycott
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Ukrainian Paralympic Committee announced a boycott of the Milano-Cortina Paralympics opening ceremony scheduled for March 6 in Verona. This move comes in protest against the International Paralympic Committee's decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under national flags, despite the ongoing conflict sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In solidarity, the Czech Paralympic Committee also declared its absence from the event, and some Polish officials have chosen to follow suit. Russia has criticized the boycott, arguing that sports should remain separate from politics and describing the targeting of disabled athletes as offensive.

The controversy highlights the delicate balance between sportsmanship and political tension, a theme that has persisted since the disqualification of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, and as Russian and Belarusian athletes compete under neutral statuses. The broader implications for the international sports community remain to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
3
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
4
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026