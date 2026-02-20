Political Tensions at Milano-Cortina Paralympics: Ukrainian and Allied Boycott

The Ukrainian Paralympic Committee announced a boycott of the Milano-Cortina Paralympics opening ceremony scheduled for March 6 in Verona. This move comes in protest against the International Paralympic Committee's decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under national flags, despite the ongoing conflict sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In solidarity, the Czech Paralympic Committee also declared its absence from the event, and some Polish officials have chosen to follow suit. Russia has criticized the boycott, arguing that sports should remain separate from politics and describing the targeting of disabled athletes as offensive.

The controversy highlights the delicate balance between sportsmanship and political tension, a theme that has persisted since the disqualification of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, and as Russian and Belarusian athletes compete under neutral statuses. The broader implications for the international sports community remain to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)