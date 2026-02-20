Creecy Orders Urgent Fix After Deadly N1 Crash Near Makhado

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa have directed the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) to urgently implement a road engineering solution to address the persistent rise in serious crashes on a hazardous curve along the N1 northbound between Makhado and Musina.

The directive follows yet another fatal accident on Thursday in which five people lost their lives after a bus carrying more than 30 passengers crashed on the same stretch of road.

Repeat Crashes on High-Risk Curve

The road curve just after Makhado has been the site of multiple crashes involving buses and heavy trucks, raising concerns about road design, visibility, and heavy-vehicle safety on the busy corridor leading toward the Beit Bridge border post.

In response, Creecy and Hlengwa have instructed SANRAL to urgently identify and implement engineering interventions to improve safety and prevent further loss of life.

While specific measures were not immediately detailed, such interventions could include geometric redesign, improved signage, speed-calming measures, road surface enhancements, or additional guardrails.

Border Bus Inspections Under Scrutiny

The Minister and Deputy Minister have also directed the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to submit an update report on a directive issued in October last year to intensify roadworthy inspections of buses crossing the Beit Bridge border.

The N1 corridor serves as a major transport artery linking South Africa to Zimbabwe and other neighbouring countries, with significant cross-border passenger and freight movement. Authorities are examining whether compliance and roadworthiness enforcement require further strengthening.

Reports Required as a Matter of Priority

According to the Department of Transport, both SANRAL and the RTMC have been instructed to provide urgent reports outlining:

Steps taken to address the crash hotspot

Progress on intensified bus inspections

Additional measures to improve road safety compliance

“Both the RTMC and SANRAL are expected to provide reports as a matter of priority,” the Department said.

Condolences and Call for Safety

Minister Creecy and Deputy Minister Hlengwa extended their condolences to the families of those who died in Thursday’s crash and wished a speedy recovery to injured passengers receiving hospital treatment.

The latest incident has renewed focus on road safety along high-risk corridors and the need for coordinated engineering, enforcement and regulatory interventions to curb fatalities.

The Department is expected to announce further measures once the requested reports are received and assessed.