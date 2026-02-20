High Court Orders FIR Against State Minister in Major Recruitment Scam

The Madras High Court has ordered the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to register an FIR against state minister K N Nehru following allegations of bribery in appointments to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department. This directive came after the Enforcement Directorate submitted considerable evidence indicating a prima facie case.

The controversy surrounds the recruitment of 2,538 candidates for positions such as assistant engineers, with allegations that appointments were secured through bribes ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh per post. Despite the evidence, the state delayed investigation, forcing a legal intervention.

Reactions are divided, with AIADMK representatives supporting the verdict while DMK officials decry political targeting. BJP leaders have called for immediate action, urging Chief Minister M K Stalin to remove the minister to demonstrate commitment to anti-corruption.

