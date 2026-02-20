Left Menu

High Court Orders FIR Against State Minister in Major Recruitment Scam

The Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to file an FIR against state minister K N Nehru over alleged bribery in appointments to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department. The Enforcement Directorate's information prompted this order amid claims of illegal recruitment and political motivation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:13 IST
High Court Orders FIR Against State Minister in Major Recruitment Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has ordered the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to register an FIR against state minister K N Nehru following allegations of bribery in appointments to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department. This directive came after the Enforcement Directorate submitted considerable evidence indicating a prima facie case.

The controversy surrounds the recruitment of 2,538 candidates for positions such as assistant engineers, with allegations that appointments were secured through bribes ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh per post. Despite the evidence, the state delayed investigation, forcing a legal intervention.

Reactions are divided, with AIADMK representatives supporting the verdict while DMK officials decry political targeting. BJP leaders have called for immediate action, urging Chief Minister M K Stalin to remove the minister to demonstrate commitment to anti-corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
3
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
4
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026