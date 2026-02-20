Left Menu

Tragic Death of 17-Year-Old in Jharkhand Remand Home

A 17-year-old girl was found dead at a remand home in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, with her body hanging from a noose. Police suspect suicide, but the family suspects murder. An investigation is underway, and the autopsy report is awaited to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl was discovered dead at a remand home in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Friday, according to local police reports. The body was found hanging in the Kunda police station area, stirring both suspicion and sorrow.

While the primary assumption by the police is suicide, concerns from the family point towards possible foul play, suggesting murder as the actual cause. Police authorities, including Deoghar SP Sourabh, emphasize that a definitive conclusion cannot be reached until the autopsy results are back.

Originating from Godda, the deceased had been residing in the remand home for the past six months. The investigation into this tragic event has commenced as the community awaits further information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

