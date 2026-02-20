Left Menu

Faridabad Police Heroes Honored for Bravery

Faridabad Police personnel were honored for their bravery in two separate incidents, one at Surajkund Mela and another in a road accident. Several officers were injured in these events, highlighting their dedication to duty. Police Commissioner Satendra Kumar Gupta recognized their efforts with cash rewards and commendation letters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:41 IST
Faridabad Police Heroes Honored for Bravery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Faridabad Police officers have been recognized for their bravery in two separate incidents that occurred this February. The first incident took place during the Surajkund Mela, where officers were involved in rescue operations after a swing collapsed, tragically resulting in the death of Inspector Jagdish Prasad.

Among the injured were Assistant Sub-Inspector Neelam, who suffered severe injuries, and Special Police Officer Rajesh Kumar, who sustained multiple rib fractures. Their commitment to public safety was acknowledged by Police Commissioner Satendra Kumar Gupta through cash rewards and commendations.

In the second incident, Central Cyber Police Station's team managed to overpower suspects in a stock market fraud case despite being injured in a road accident. Their exemplary service was similarly recognized by police authorities, further underscoring the dedication of Faridabad's law enforcement personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
3
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
4
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026