Faridabad Police Heroes Honored for Bravery

Faridabad Police officers have been recognized for their bravery in two separate incidents that occurred this February. The first incident took place during the Surajkund Mela, where officers were involved in rescue operations after a swing collapsed, tragically resulting in the death of Inspector Jagdish Prasad.

Among the injured were Assistant Sub-Inspector Neelam, who suffered severe injuries, and Special Police Officer Rajesh Kumar, who sustained multiple rib fractures. Their commitment to public safety was acknowledged by Police Commissioner Satendra Kumar Gupta through cash rewards and commendations.

In the second incident, Central Cyber Police Station's team managed to overpower suspects in a stock market fraud case despite being injured in a road accident. Their exemplary service was similarly recognized by police authorities, further underscoring the dedication of Faridabad's law enforcement personnel.

