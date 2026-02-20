Left Menu

India Steers the Helm: Assumes IONS Chairmanship after 16 Years

India has assumed the Chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) during the 9th Conclave of Chiefs, marking its return after 16 years. The symposium promotes maritime cooperation among 33 countries' navies. Key initiatives and enhanced maritime cooperation are on India's agenda as it leads IONS.

  • India

India has taken over the Chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) after 16 years, marking a significant move in enhancing maritime cooperation. This transition took place at the 9th Conclave of Chiefs held in Vishakapatnam, according to Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff.

The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, a crucial platform comprising 33 countries, aims to foster strategic maritime alliances. At the conclave, India's Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi assumed leadership, highlighting India's commitment to maritime peace, stability, and security in the region.

Key developments include the launch of an upgraded IONS website and the induction of the Philippines as an Observer. India's agenda also features initiatives such as the IONS Maritime Exercise and the continued deployment of IOS SAGAR, aimed at boosting cooperation among IONS navies.

