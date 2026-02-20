Clash in Telangana Mall Over Religious Music Sparks Commotion

An incident at a mall in Kamareddy district, Telangana, led to commotion Friday evening after a man objected to religious music and recorded a video. This activity drew attention and led to an altercation with mall staff.

The dispute quickly escalated, drawing members of two communities to the scene and resulting in clashes. Stone-pelting by unidentified individuals escalated the situation further.

Police were forced to intervene with a mild lathi-charge to restore order. Following the incident, authorities filed an FIR and confirmed that calm had been restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)