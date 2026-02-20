Left Menu

Clash in Telangana Mall Over Religious Music Sparks Commotion

A dispute in a Telangana mall escalated after a man questioned religious music and began filming, leading to a conflict with staff. The altercation drew two communities to the scene, resulting in stone-pelting and a police lathi-charge to disperse crowds. An FIR has been registered regarding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-02-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An incident at a mall in Kamareddy district, Telangana, led to commotion Friday evening after a man objected to religious music and recorded a video. This activity drew attention and led to an altercation with mall staff.

The dispute quickly escalated, drawing members of two communities to the scene and resulting in clashes. Stone-pelting by unidentified individuals escalated the situation further.

Police were forced to intervene with a mild lathi-charge to restore order. Following the incident, authorities filed an FIR and confirmed that calm had been restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

