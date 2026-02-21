Left Menu

Faith Behind Bars: Clergy Bring Hope to Immigrant Detainees on Ash Wednesday

Two priests and a nun entered a Chicago-area immigration facility for the first time in six years to provide religious services to detainees on Ash Wednesday. This access followed a lengthy legal battle, highlighting issues of religious rights and immigrant conditions under past U.S administrations.

For the first time in six years, two priests and a nun, escorted by police, entered a Chicago-area immigration facility to bring communion and ashes to detainees following a judge's order. Their visit came after a prolonged court battle to gain access to provide spiritual guidance.

The visit marked the first entry by clergy since the pandemic began in 2020 at the Broadview facility. The Coalition for Spiritual and Public Leadership criticized the need for a lawsuit to facilitate what they view as fundamental support for detainees.

The move comes amid the backdrop of the Trump administration's controversial immigration strategies, which saw mass detentions and severe enforcement actions. Faith leaders, advocating for immigrant rights, conducted religious services, offering solidarity to those held at the facility.

