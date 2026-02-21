Left Menu

German Economy Poised for Relief: Chancellor Merz Anticipates Tariff Reduction

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz anticipates a reduction in tariff burdens following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. He stresses the need for coordinated EU talks with Washington before German companies can recover billions, emphasizing a unified European stance on tariff policy preceding his U.S. visit.

Updated: 21-02-2026 20:40 IST
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed optimism about a potential reduction in tariff burdens on the German economy following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. The ruling significantly challenges the trade tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump.

In a recent interview with Germany's ARD broadcaster, Merz highlighted the necessity of engaging in discussions with Washington. He emphasized that these talks are crucial before German companies can potentially reclaim billions lost to tariffs. Merz also assured that European Union nations would be aligning closely ahead of his upcoming trip to the United States.

Merz remarked on the collective European effort, stating, "We will have a very clear European position on this, because tariff policy is a matter for the European Union, not individual member states, and I will go to Washington with a coordinated European position."

