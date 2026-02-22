Left Menu

Tragic End at Police Recruitment: Aspiring Constable's Collapse Shocks Maharashtra

A young man, Sangram Shinde, aiming for a police career, died after collapsing during a Government Railway Police recruitment drive in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The tragic event occurred during a 1600-meter run. An investigation has been launched following the incident that was part of a drive to fill 93 constable positions.

In a tragic turn of events, a police recruitment drive on Saturday morning spiraled into disaster when a 24-year-old aspirant, Sangram Shinde, died after collapsing at the finish line of a 1600-meter run in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Sangram, a resident of Palus in Sangli district, was one of more than 600 participants hoping to secure one of the 93 constable positions in the Government Railway Police force. Despite swift medical intervention, he passed away during treatment at the hospital.

The recruitment initiative started on Friday and is now under the lens, with authorities promising a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident.

